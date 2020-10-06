Video
Bangladesh intra-squad 2nd practice match

Imrul, Mahmudullah, Taskin shine on first day

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah Riyad run between the wicket on the first day of second practice match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. photo: BCB

Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah Riyad run between the wicket on the first day of second practice match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday. photo: BCB

Veteran batsman Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah Riyad, who were not up to the mark in first two-day practice match, shone on Monday with the bat while speedster Taskin Ahmed kept shining, who picked three wickets in previous game.
Taskin stroke early to pick up back to back wickets of Ottis Gibson-XI opener Saif Hasan and skipper Nazmul Hassan Shanto. Saif departed for seven while Shanto for two. But two most experience campaigner of Gibson-XI Imrul Kayes and Mahmudullah Riyad dealt with the early jostle and started charging against Ryan Cook-XI bowlers.
Imrul completed his half century hitting a boundary against Taskin, who was looking more confident after his fifty but poor Imrul went dug out mistakenly when he was at 60. It was 32nd over. A high rising delivery of Taskin went higher kissing Imrul's bat, which bowler himself caught at centre wicket. Umpire raised finger but Imrul was seen to claim it a drop catch. However, Imrul had nothing to do against umpire's decision but to return dug out.
Mahmudullah also couldn't go far after completing his fifty. He had gone for 54. Liton Das missed his half century for six runs while Soumya got out scoring 26 runs. Nayeem Hasan and Ebadat Hossain left 22 yards with seven and none next to their respective name. Mosaddek Hossain was unbeaten with 29 and Rubel Hossain was yet to open his account when the game of the day was called off. Ottis Gibson-XI were at 248 for eight from 72 overs at that juncture.
Taskin had poured three wickets in his bag, while part-time off-spinner Mohammad Mithun took two. Besides, Mohammad Saifuddin, Al-Amin Hossain and Taijul Islam claimed one wicket apiece.


