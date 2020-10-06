Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Mashrafe showers love on his B'day

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Mashrafe showers love on his B'day

Mashrafe showers love on his B'day

Legendary cricketer and the most successful captain in the history of Bangladesh cricket Mashrafe Bin Mortaza reached his 38 on Monday. He was greeted unanimously by his huge fan base, the ICC, the BCB and his teammates.
"He broke into the National side in 2001 and became a sensation immediately. He has taken most wickets for the Tigers in ODIs. Earlier this year he played his last match as ODI captain. Happy Birthday to our very own, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza," BCB twitted to wish Mash.
Mashrafe was born on October 5 in 1983 in Narail district. The speedster therefore, is known popularly as "Narain express'. Elder son of Golam Mortaza and Hamida Begum was awarded Tigers' cap in 2001. He made his debut on November 8, 2001 against Zimbabwe and got ODI cap on November 23rd same year against the same opponents.
'The Captain Fantastic' led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and came out victorious 50 times. He also captained Tigers in 28 T20i matches, of which he won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under his captaincy, which he won. He took retirement from Bangladesh team captaincy in March this year.
As a pacer, Mashrafe is the leading Bangladesh wicket taker in ODIs. He bears a rich stat of 270 ODI wickets from 220 matches with best bowling figure of six for 26. Mash also has 78 Test wickets from 36 matches, who called to end his red-ball career premature in 2009 to prolong shorter version games. He also has 42 T20i wickets next to his name.
Mashrafe, one of the bravest athletes on earth, had gone under blade for seven times but nothing could depart him from his passion for the game of cricket.
He was elected as the Member of Parliament in 2018 from Narail-2 Constituency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Six-goal humiliation leaves Man Utd mired in crisis again
Barca held by Sevilla as Real Madrid see off Levante
Bayern Munich complete signing of ex-PSG forward Choupo-Moting
Platini backs 'best fit' Giroud for France
Kvitova back in French Open quarters after eight years as Djokovic steps up title bid
SLC to host domestic matches between four teams
Boys' camp begins Oct 16 after C-19 test
Imrul, Mahmudullah, Taskin shine on first day


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft