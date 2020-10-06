

Mashrafe showers love on his B'day

"He broke into the National side in 2001 and became a sensation immediately. He has taken most wickets for the Tigers in ODIs. Earlier this year he played his last match as ODI captain. Happy Birthday to our very own, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza," BCB twitted to wish Mash.

Mashrafe was born on October 5 in 1983 in Narail district. The speedster therefore, is known popularly as "Narain express'. Elder son of Golam Mortaza and Hamida Begum was awarded Tigers' cap in 2001. He made his debut on November 8, 2001 against Zimbabwe and got ODI cap on November 23rd same year against the same opponents.

'The Captain Fantastic' led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and came out victorious 50 times. He also captained Tigers in 28 T20i matches, of which he won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under his captaincy, which he won. He took retirement from Bangladesh team captaincy in March this year.

As a pacer, Mashrafe is the leading Bangladesh wicket taker in ODIs. He bears a rich stat of 270 ODI wickets from 220 matches with best bowling figure of six for 26. Mash also has 78 Test wickets from 36 matches, who called to end his red-ball career premature in 2009 to prolong shorter version games. He also has 42 T20i wickets next to his name.

Mashrafe, one of the bravest athletes on earth, had gone under blade for seven times but nothing could depart him from his passion for the game of cricket.

He was elected as the Member of Parliament in 2018 from Narail-2 Constituency.





















Legendary cricketer and the most successful captain in the history of Bangladesh cricket Mashrafe Bin Mortaza reached his 38 on Monday. He was greeted unanimously by his huge fan base, the ICC, the BCB and his teammates."He broke into the National side in 2001 and became a sensation immediately. He has taken most wickets for the Tigers in ODIs. Earlier this year he played his last match as ODI captain. Happy Birthday to our very own, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza," BCB twitted to wish Mash.Mashrafe was born on October 5 in 1983 in Narail district. The speedster therefore, is known popularly as "Narain express'. Elder son of Golam Mortaza and Hamida Begum was awarded Tigers' cap in 2001. He made his debut on November 8, 2001 against Zimbabwe and got ODI cap on November 23rd same year against the same opponents.'The Captain Fantastic' led Bangladesh in 87 ODIs and came out victorious 50 times. He also captained Tigers in 28 T20i matches, of which he won 10 times. Bangladesh played one Test under his captaincy, which he won. He took retirement from Bangladesh team captaincy in March this year.As a pacer, Mashrafe is the leading Bangladesh wicket taker in ODIs. He bears a rich stat of 270 ODI wickets from 220 matches with best bowling figure of six for 26. Mash also has 78 Test wickets from 36 matches, who called to end his red-ball career premature in 2009 to prolong shorter version games. He also has 42 T20i wickets next to his name.Mashrafe, one of the bravest athletes on earth, had gone under blade for seven times but nothing could depart him from his passion for the game of cricket.He was elected as the Member of Parliament in 2018 from Narail-2 Constituency.