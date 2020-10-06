

Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

The three were honoured for their "decisive contribution to the fight against blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer in people around the world," the jury said.

The World Health Organization estimates there are around 70 million Hepatitis C infections globally, causing around 400,000 deaths each year. It is characterized by poor appetite, vomiting, fatigue and jaundice.

Thanks to the trio's discoveries, highly sensitive blood tests for the virus are now available and these have "essentially eliminated post-transfusion hepatitis in many parts of the world, greatly improving global health", the Nobel committee said.

Their discoveries allowed the rapid development of antiviral drugs directed at Hepatitis C. "For the first time in history, the disease can now be cured, raising hopes of eradicating Hepatitis C virus from the world population," the jury said.

Alter, 85, told Swedish Radio he was stunned to receive an early-morning call from the committee, saying it was "mind- boggling". "I didn't even realise this was the day the Nobel Prizes were going to be given out," he added. "To see so many people get cured is astounding," he told the Nobel Foundation.

Prior to the trio's work, the discovery of the Hepatitis A and B viruses had been critical steps forward -- the discovery of Hepatitis B won the Nobel Medicine Prize in 1976 -- but the majority of blood-borne hepatitis cases remained unexplained.

The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis, and "made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives", the Nobel committee said.

Alter was credited for his pioneering work studying the occurrence of hepatitis in patients who had received blood transfusions, determining that their illness was neither Hepatitis A or B.

Houghton built on Alter's work to isolate the genetic sequence of the new virus. Rice, 68, subsequently completed the puzzle by using genetic engineering to prove that it was the new strain alone -- Hepatitis C -- that was causing patients to get sick.









The trio will share the prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, 950,000 euros).

In 2013, Houghton reportedly declined Canada's Gairdner International Award because two of his key collaborators who worked with him at pharmaceutical group Chiron Corp were not included.

Houghton, Alter and Rice would normally receive their prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his will.

