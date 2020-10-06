Health Directorate driver Malek sent to jail after remand





Metropolitan Magistrate Sadvir Yasin Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Malek's lawyer Adv GM Mijanur Rahman moved his bail prayer in the court.

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Malek on September 20 from Kamarpara area under Turag Police Station in Dhaka.

Malek possessed wealth worth over Tk 100 crore, claimed police.

On information that Malek was staying in Kamarpara area, a team of RAB conducted a drive there and arrested him. Members of the elite force seized a foreign pistol, a magazine, five bullets, and Tk 1.5 lakh in fake currency, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.

Malek possessed two seven storied buildings housing 24 flats, a plot of 12 katha of land. He also owns an under construction ten storied building at Hatirpool.





















The Health Directorate car driver, Abdul Malek, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday after a 14-day remand in two separate cases filed on charges of possessing an illegal firearm and trading on fake currencies.Metropolitan Magistrate Sadvir Yasin Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.Malek's lawyer Adv GM Mijanur Rahman moved his bail prayer in the court.A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Malek on September 20 from Kamarpara area under Turag Police Station in Dhaka.Malek possessed wealth worth over Tk 100 crore, claimed police.On information that Malek was staying in Kamarpara area, a team of RAB conducted a drive there and arrested him. Members of the elite force seized a foreign pistol, a magazine, five bullets, and Tk 1.5 lakh in fake currency, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.Malek possessed two seven storied buildings housing 24 flats, a plot of 12 katha of land. He also owns an under construction ten storied building at Hatirpool.