Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Health Directorate driver Malek sent to jail after remand

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Court Correspondent

The Health Directorate car driver, Abdul Malek, was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Monday after a 14-day remand in two separate cases filed on charges of possessing an illegal firearm and trading on fake currencies.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadvir Yasin Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.
Malek's lawyer Adv GM Mijanur Rahman moved his bail prayer in the court.
A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Malek on September 20 from Kamarpara area under Turag Police Station in Dhaka.
Malek possessed wealth worth over Tk 100 crore, claimed police.
On information that Malek was staying in Kamarpara area, a team of RAB conducted a drive there and arrested him.  Members of the elite force seized a foreign pistol, a magazine, five bullets, and Tk 1.5 lakh in fake currency, a laptop and a mobile phone from his possession.
 Malek possessed two seven storied buildings housing 24 flats, a plot of 12 katha of land. He also owns an under construction ten storied building at Hatirpool.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery
Health Directorate driver Malek sent to jail after remand
Study finds gender gap in mobile banking
HC questions legality of water price hike
India conveys support for quick repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh
27 more virus deaths, 1,442 new cases in 24 hours
I want justice for my son’s grisly murder, says father
PM to lead global leaders at CVF event tomorrow


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft