Study finds gender gap in mobile banking
Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 41
Mobile banking services have gender gap in user base as only 30 percent users are women despite a significant growth in the sector in last five years, revealed a study.
In a latest study finding, researchers at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) showed that the growth of mobile financial services stood at 35 percent year on year which was only 3 percent in 2014.
BIGD researchers Dr Zulkarin Jahangir, Abdullah Hasan Safir, Md Saiful Islam and Semab Rahman shared the study report at a webinar.
Bangladesh Bank has introduced bank-led mobile financial services (MFS) for inclusion of the unbanked people in the financial network which has reached around 40.5 active users till August, according to official data. According to a recent study by the BRAC University, 15 percent of surveyed households had reported that they opened a new MFS account between April and June, mostly to receive financial support from the government due to Covid-19.
Regarding the study, Aspire to Innovate (A2i) Programme Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury mentioned that most of the beneficiaries in government to people (G2P) service are illiterate and low literate.