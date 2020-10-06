Study finds gender gap in mobile banking





In a latest study finding, researchers at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD) showed that the growth of mobile financial services stood at 35 percent year on year which was only 3 percent in 2014.

BIGD researchers Dr Zulkarin Jahangir, Abdullah Hasan Safir, Md Saiful Islam and Semab Rahman shared the study report at a webinar.

Bangladesh Bank has introduced bank-led mobile financial services (MFS) for inclusion of the unbanked people in the financial network which has reached around 40.5 active users till August, according to official data. According to a recent study by the BRAC University, 15 percent of surveyed households had reported that they opened a new MFS account between April and June, mostly to receive financial support from the government due to Covid-19.

Regarding the study, Aspire to Innovate (A2i) Programme Policy Advisor Anir Chowdhury mentioned that most of the beneficiaries in government to people (G2P) service are illiterate and low literate.

























