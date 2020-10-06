Video
HC questions legality of water price hike

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday issued a rule asking the government and Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (DWASA) why the decision of hiking the water price by 25 per cent from April 01 should not be declared illegal and unconstitutional.
The rule also asked why Section 22(3) of the DWASA Act 1996 should not be declared illegal.
Secretary of the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD), Law Secretary and Dhaka WASA have been asked to explain within four weeks.
The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed.
On June 15, 2020, a writ petition was filed with the HC as a public interest litigation, seeking an injunction on water tariff hike by Dhaka WASA.
On 22, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued an order, restricting Dhaka WASA from collecting increased water tariff until August 10.


