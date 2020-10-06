HC questions legality of water price hike





The rule also asked why Section 22(3) of the DWASA Act 1996 should not be declared illegal.

Secretary of the Local Government Division under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD), Law Secretary and Dhaka WASA have been asked to explain within four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed.

On June 15, 2020, a writ petition was filed with the HC as a public interest litigation, seeking an injunction on water tariff hike by Dhaka WASA.

On 22, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued an order, restricting Dhaka WASA from collecting increased water tariff until August 10.























