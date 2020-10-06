Video
India conveys support for quick repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

India on Monday conveyed support for ensuring safe, sustainable and speedy repatriation of Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh and announced trade concessions to Myanmar as India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Army Chief Gen M M Naravane wrapped up their two-day visit to the South East Asian country.
India also indicated its willingness to give priority to Myanmar in sharing Covid-19 vaccines when they become available. New Delhi's support to early Rohingya return was conveyed by Shringla during his talks with U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, in Naypyitaw.
That the Rohingya issue figured in the discussion between Shringla and U Soe Han was clear from the readout issued by the Indian External Affairs Ministry which said "both sides noted the considerable progress made under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) and proposed finalising projects under Phase - III of the Programme, including setting up of a skills training center."
The Indian foreign secretary "conveyed India's support for ensuring safe, sustainable and speedy return of displaced persons to the Rakhine state," the statement said.
Bangladesh has been repeatedly pressing India to lean on Myanmar to kick off the Rohingya repatriation stalled for a long time despite an agreement between Dhaka and Naypyitaw for the purpose. Shringla and Gen Naravane presented 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, "symbolic of India's commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic," said the MEA statement.
   -Agencies


India conveys support for quick repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh
