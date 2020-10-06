27 more virus deaths, 1,442 new cases in 24 hours





The country's death toll from the virus now stands at 5,375, and the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 370,132, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 11,767 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 20,01,431 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 12.25 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.49 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Besides, some 1,526 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recovery to 283,182 with a 76.51 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Monday, 17 were men and 10 were women. Moreover, 18 of them were in Dhaka, four in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal, three in Khulna.































