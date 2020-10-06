Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:27 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Abrar Fahad Murder Trial Begins

I want justice for my son’s grisly murder, says father

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Court Correspondent

"My son was tortured inhumanely for nearly six hours without break and lastly they killed him. I want proper justice of my son's gruesome murder," a weeping father of Abrar and the complainant of the Abrar Fahad murder case prayed to the trial court on Monday.
The complainant further said in his deposition that he came to know after Fajr prayer that his son was killed in a preplanned way on October 7 last year. After hearing the news he came to Dhaka and went to his son's residential Sher-e-Bangla hall.
With the help of the hall authority he saw the video footage and then he knew that his hall inmates Mehedi Hasan Russel, Fuad,  Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf, Mehedi Hasan Robin, Moniruzzaman, Miftaul Islam, Mazedur Rahman, Tanvir Ahmed, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Zishan, Akash, Moshiur, Tanim along with some unidentified students with a view to killing, called his son Abrar at 8:05pm on October 6.
The accused mercilessly beat him up with Cricket stumps, lathi and big rope at Room No 2011 and 2005 from 8:05pm  to 2:30am. Later he died on the spot and the accused ensured his death and then the dead body was dumped on the First floor. Then some students brought the dead body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the attending doctors declared Abrar dead.
After his deposition senior Adv Mahbub Ahmed cross examined the complainant.
Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the complainant in recording the statement in the court.
After defence lawyers' cross examination, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 t adjourned the court till today for cross examination of the other accused.
The  arrested 22 accused, Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and  Morsheduzzaman Jisan were produced before the  tribunal. Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.
On September 15, the trial court framed charges against all 25 accused in the murder case.
Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 25 BUET students on November 13 last year.
Arrested eight accused gave confessional statements before several Metropolitan Magistrates.
On January 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took the charges into cognizance against 25 BUET students in the case.
Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery
Health Directorate driver Malek sent to jail after remand
Study finds gender gap in mobile banking
HC questions legality of water price hike
India conveys support for quick repatriation of Rohingyas from Bangladesh
27 more virus deaths, 1,442 new cases in 24 hours
I want justice for my son’s grisly murder, says father
PM to lead global leaders at CVF event tomorrow


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft