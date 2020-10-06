I want justice for my son’s grisly murder, says father





The complainant further said in his deposition that he came to know after Fajr prayer that his son was killed in a preplanned way on October 7 last year. After hearing the news he came to Dhaka and went to his son's residential Sher-e-Bangla hall.

With the help of the hall authority he saw the video footage and then he knew that his hall inmates Mehedi Hasan Russel, Fuad, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf, Mehedi Hasan Robin, Moniruzzaman, Miftaul Islam, Mazedur Rahman, Tanvir Ahmed, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Zishan, Akash, Moshiur, Tanim along with some unidentified students with a view to killing, called his son Abrar at 8:05pm on October 6.

The accused mercilessly beat him up with Cricket stumps, lathi and big rope at Room No 2011 and 2005 from 8:05pm to 2:30am. Later he died on the spot and the accused ensured his death and then the dead body was dumped on the First floor. Then some students brought the dead body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the attending doctors declared Abrar dead.

After his deposition senior Adv Mahbub Ahmed cross examined the complainant.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan assisted the complainant in recording the statement in the court.

After defence lawyers' cross examination, Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman of STT-1 t adjourned the court till today for cross examination of the other accused.

The arrested 22 accused, Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra and ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu and Morsheduzzaman Jisan were produced before the tribunal. Rest three accused Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amartya Islam and Mostaba Rafid have been absconding since the incident.

On September 15, the trial court framed charges against all 25 accused in the murder case.

Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police, also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet accusing 25 BUET students on November 13 last year.

Arrested eight accused gave confessional statements before several Metropolitan Magistrates.

On January 21, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took the charges into cognizance against 25 BUET students in the case.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a second-year student of BUET, was beaten to death reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders at Sher-e-Bangla Hall of the university. He was a student of 17th batch of BUET.



















