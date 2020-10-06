Video
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020
PM to lead global leaders at CVF event tomorrow

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair a virtual event of global leaders on the climate change issue as the current President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) on Wednesday.
Dhaka along with the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) will host 'CVF Leaders' Event' at 7:00 pm where Bangladesh ministers for Foreign Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change will also join, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.
UN Secretary General António Guterres, Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Chair Ban Ki-moon, heads of states and governments of the CVF countries, the United Kingdom and Italy, the host and co-host of COP26 respectively, The Netherlands, CVF Thematic Ambassadors and other international partners will join the event.
At the event, the CVF leaders and other speakers will focus on the urgent need for all countries to strengthen climate action and adaptation efforts by enhancing the Paris Agreement national contributions (NDCs) in 2020 at the event, said the release.
Bangladesh has assumed CVF presidency for 2020-22 for the second time after its successful tenure as CVF President in 2011-13.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recently launched Bangladesh regional office of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) for South Asia in Dhaka, which will also be served as CVF Secretariat according to the existing MoU between GCA and CVF Secretariat. The CVF is an international partnership of countries highly vulnerable to a warming planet.
Founded in 2009, the Forum serves as a South-South cooperation platform for participating governments to act together to deal with global climate change.


