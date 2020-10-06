SpiceJet to start flights to London Heathrow on December 4





SpiceJet says its London flights will start on December 4, 2020, using a wet-leased Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft and will have an all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare from India starting at Rs 53,555. The budget airline will operate thrice-weekly to London - twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai. The 371-seater A330-900 Neo SpiceJet will use has 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

SpiceJet chaiman and managing director Ajay Singh said: "I am extremely pleased to share that SpiceJet will launch flights to London Heathrow Airport beginning December this year…. SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly…. We hope our passengers, both business and leisure, make the most of this opportunity of creating fond memories forever with us."

"The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory return promotional fare starting at Rs 53,555 on both Delhi-London-Delhi and Mumbai-London-Mumbai routes. The one way starting fare will be Rs 25,555 (GBP 270) on Delhi/Mumbai-London routes and Rs 29,555 on London-Delhi/Mumbai routes," the airline said.

From Delhi, the SpiceJet flight will depart at 1 pm on every Friday and Sunday and reach London at 5.30 pm same day. From Mumbai, the flight will depart on every Monday at 12.45 pm and will arrive in London at 5.30 pm on the same day. Flights from London to Delhi will depart on every Monday and Friday at 7.30 pm which will arrive in Delhi at 7.55 am next day. Flights from London to Mumbai will depart on every Sunday at 7.30 pm which will arrive in Mumbai at 8.45 am following day (all timings local). TNN



















