Etihad Airways launches global student offer





Etihad Airways is making it easier for students to travel between university and home or to discover new horizons and cultures, with the launch of its 'Global Student offer'.

Students who book before 30 November 2020, for travel by 30 September 2021, will save up to 10 per cent on economy tickets and 5 per cent on business class tickets.

Family members who want to jet off as well can benefit from the same discount provided their tickets are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student.

Travellers who book using this promotional fare will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg in economy and up to 50kg in business, or one additional checked bag if travelling to/from USA or Canada.

For additional peace of mind and flexibility, one free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel.

To book visit etihad.com/studentoffer and enter the promo code STU10. Students must present a valid student ID or official university acceptance letter at check-in. This offer excludes departures from India and China. Khaleej Times















ABU DHABI, Oct 5: Students who book before 30 November 2020, for travel by 30 September 2021, will save up to 10 per cent.Etihad Airways is making it easier for students to travel between university and home or to discover new horizons and cultures, with the launch of its 'Global Student offer'.Students who book before 30 November 2020, for travel by 30 September 2021, will save up to 10 per cent on economy tickets and 5 per cent on business class tickets.Family members who want to jet off as well can benefit from the same discount provided their tickets are booked under the same reservation and they travel with the student.Travellers who book using this promotional fare will have an increased baggage allowance of up to 40kg in economy and up to 50kg in business, or one additional checked bag if travelling to/from USA or Canada.For additional peace of mind and flexibility, one free date change is permitted up to 96 hours prior to travel.To book visit etihad.com/studentoffer and enter the promo code STU10. Students must present a valid student ID or official university acceptance letter at check-in. This offer excludes departures from India and China. Khaleej Times