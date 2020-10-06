Video
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020
Business

Emirates expands its network in Europe

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Oct 5: Emirates has announced it will resume flights to Budapest (from October  21), Bologna (November 1), Dusseldorf
(November 1), Hamburg (November 1) and Lyon (November 4), expanding its European network to 31 destinations, and offering customers around the world convenient connections via Dubai.
The addition of these five destinations takes Emirates' global network to 99 destinations, as the airline continues to gradually meet travel demand, while always prioritising the health and safety of its customers, crew and communities.
Flights to/from Budapest and Lyon will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays while flights to/from Bologna, Dusseldorf and Hamburg will operate twice a week on Fridays and Sundays.
All flights to the five cities will be operated by the Boeing 777- 300ER, providing robust cargo capacity on each flight. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates sales offices, via travel agents as well as online travel agents. Customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.    Khaleej Times


