Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:26 AM
Stocks fall on profit booking

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Stocks plunged on Monday, after remaining almost steady on the previous day, as dominant small investors booked profit pushing down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE dropped 51.32 points or 1.02 per cent to 4,946 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 22.24 points to 1,685 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 10.27 points to 1,112 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE was Tk 9.65 billion, which was 8.55 per cent higher than the previous session's turnover of Tk 8.89 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 357 issues traded, 263 closed lower, 65 ended higher while 29 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 196,991 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 366.93 million shares and mutual fund units.
Walton Hi-Tech Industries topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 503 million changing hands, followed by Beximco Pharma, Beximco, Rupali Insurance and Express Insurance.
The insurance sector continued to dominate the gainer's chart as all top 10 gainers from the insurance sector with Northern Insurance was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.96 per cent while Tung hai Knitting was the worst loser, losing 9.75 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) lost 138 points to close at 14,146 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 77 points to close at 8,501.
Of the issues traded, 190 declined, 62 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 12.34 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 365 million.


