

BIFFL approves Tk18.12cr cash dividend

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Chairman of BIFFL and Senior Secretary to the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance, presided over the 9th AGM of BIFFL.

The company's paid-up capital during the year stood at BDT21.08 billion (BDT2,108.00 crore). For the year 2019, BIFFL has contributed an amount of BDT760.40 million (BDT76.04 crore) as income tax to the Government Exchequer. In the same year, BIFFL earned a total revenue of BDT2.20 billion (BDT220 crore) and made a net profit of BDT453 million (BDT45.30 crore).

BIFFL is a state-owned specialized financial institution of Bangladesh promoting infrastructure with emphasis on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects. Apart from that it has been sincerely channeling development partners' funds in the energy efficiency and environment-friendly sectors as well as in other infrastructure projects in order to facilitate sustainable development of the country.

Other directors and shareholders, including Md. Anisur Rahman, Senior Secretary, Energy and Mineral Resources Division; Md. Nazrul Islam, Secretary, Road Transport and Highways Division; Mohammed Belayet Hossain, Secretary, Bridges Division; Dr. Sultan Ahmed, Secretary, Power Division; M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Secretary, Prime Minister's Office; Fatima Yasmin, Secretary, Economic Relations Division; Md. Ekhlasur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Finance Division and S. M. Anisuzzaman, Chief Executive Officer, BIFFL attended the AGM. The Company Secretary of BIFFL, representative of the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance and the external Auditor were also attended the meeting.





































