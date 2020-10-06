NBR head opens Walton Smart Refrigerator



NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem flanked by officials of Walton inaugurating VRF AC production cutting a cake company's factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday last.

The IoT based Walton's new 'Smart Refrigerator' is designed with advanced features and thus the users can control or operate its functions by his/her mobile phone.

The NBR chairman also inaugurated Walton's VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) AC Manufacturing factor, through which Bangladesh has secured the title of the world's 9th VRF technology's research and manufacturing country.

On the same go, Muneem also unveiled Walton TV's six new models, TV's Digital Warranty Software and also a new model of laptop titled 'Tamarind EX Pro.'

After inaugurating the VRF AC Manufacturing Factory as well as unveiling new models of products, the NBR Chairman said: "Today, they officially started the production of VRF AC and thus we are proud of that Walton VRF AC will compete with the renowned global brands. And that's why, the government is providing necessary policy supports to Walton."

Earlier, the NBR chairman was welcomed with a flower bouquet while Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Managing Director SM Ashraful Alam and Director SM Rezaul Alam were present.

Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Chief Financial Officer Abul Bashar Howlader and Executive Directors Shoaib Hossain Nobel, Md. Humayun Kabir, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Liakat Ali and Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Directors Md. Firoj Alam and Jahidul Islam, Actor Azizul Hakim and the company's other senior officials were also present during the NBR chairman's visit.

"Walton is our pride. They are not only doing business but also branding Bangladesh in the global arena and also brightening the country's positive image through creating strong footprints in the global market. In fact, they know to see dream and also make the dream true," said the NBR Chairmkan.















National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem visited Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur and unveiled a new model of Walton's Smart Refrigerator titled 'Six a Nine,' on Saturday last.The IoT based Walton's new 'Smart Refrigerator' is designed with advanced features and thus the users can control or operate its functions by his/her mobile phone.The NBR chairman also inaugurated Walton's VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) AC Manufacturing factor, through which Bangladesh has secured the title of the world's 9th VRF technology's research and manufacturing country.On the same go, Muneem also unveiled Walton TV's six new models, TV's Digital Warranty Software and also a new model of laptop titled 'Tamarind EX Pro.'After inaugurating the VRF AC Manufacturing Factory as well as unveiling new models of products, the NBR Chairman said: "Today, they officially started the production of VRF AC and thus we are proud of that Walton VRF AC will compete with the renowned global brands. And that's why, the government is providing necessary policy supports to Walton."Earlier, the NBR chairman was welcomed with a flower bouquet while Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Nurul Alam Rezvi, Managing Director SM Ashraful Alam and Director SM Rezaul Alam were present.Among others, WHIL Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Chief Financial Officer Abul Bashar Howlader and Executive Directors Shoaib Hossain Nobel, Md. Humayun Kabir, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Yusuf Ali, Liakat Ali and Amin Khan, Deputy Executive Directors Md. Firoj Alam and Jahidul Islam, Actor Azizul Hakim and the company's other senior officials were also present during the NBR chairman's visit."Walton is our pride. They are not only doing business but also branding Bangladesh in the global arena and also brightening the country's positive image through creating strong footprints in the global market. In fact, they know to see dream and also make the dream true," said the NBR Chairmkan.