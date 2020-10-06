Huawei launches ADN solution for enterprises

Video
Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Huawei released its Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) solution for the enterprise market at Huawei Connect 2020 conference, recently.
This future-proof solution brings intelligence to networks and completely integrates artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities at the network element (NE), network, and cloud layers, according to apr�s release.
As such, it drives enterprise networks towards the autonomous driving era and empowers hyper-automated digital services and operations across industries.
With the ongoing development and adoption of next-generation mobile Internet technologies, represented by the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, humankind is quickly approaching an intelligent world where all things are connected, and all things are sensing and intelligent.
Enterprise networks will extend from office to production, change from static configuration to on-demand adjustment, and transform from single-domain management to network-wide collaboration
According to Huawei's Global Industry Vision (GIV) 2025, 97 percent of large enterprises will be using AI by 2025. Enterprise networks that integrate AI capabilities can overcome manual O&M efficiency limitations, achieving autonomous driving with high automation and intelligence levels. Once built, ADNs pave the way for enterprises' digital service innovation and agile operations.
"Huawei plans to fully introduce AI into the connectivity field and build ADNs, thereby enabling networks to evolve from simple automation to hyper-automation with human-machine collaboration.
"We also expect to achieve level-3 conditional autonomous networks in three years, level-4 highly autonomous networks in five years, and level-5 fully autonomous networks in seven to ten years," the press release quoted Huawei General Development Department President Lu Hongju as saying on the occasion.
By completely integrating 3-layer AI capabilities, Huawei ADN ultimately aims to build a self-organizing, self-healing, and self-optimizing autonomous network that can self-iterate and self-evolve.
This future-proof network accelerates agile innovation of enterprise digital services, enables ultimate customer service experience, and implements intelligent O&M of enterprise networks.
The next decade will be the golden age for intelligence. Huawei ADN will enable enterprises of all sizes to smoothly transition to the autonomous driving era, bringing intelligent connectivity within reach, said the press release.


