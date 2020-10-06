Video
Indian firms plan alliance against US tech giants

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BENGALURU, Oct 5: India's leading internet firms and startups from across sectors are coming together to form an alliance with "Indian companies only" as they take on US tech giants like Google, which has faced the heat from the local entrepreneurial ecosystem over its recent billing policy. This development comes after the government held a meeting with the country's top entrepreuners on Saturday evening with the latter accusing Google of having monopolistic policies in India.
Last week, Google had "clarified" that education, gaming, dating and other content apps must use its billing system in India for in-app purchases as long as the apps are distributed through its Play Store. This triggered another debate over Google's influence, whose Android operating system controls over 95per cent of smartphones in the country, after it took down the Paytm app for several hours last month for violation of its policies.
The entrepreuners are preparing a draft of recommendations to be sent to the government within two weeks.
Business-to-business e-commerce platform Indiamart's co-founder Dinesh Agarwal confirmed to TOI that an alliance, in the Google extends timeline for Indian developers till March 2022 to integrate with Play billing Indian companies plan alliance against US tech giants form of an association or an organisation, is in the works as many existing internet associations have overseas companies like
Google and Amazon as their members, with their executives as key office bearers. "I think we have all come together on the issue and are of the view that we should form an alliance in the form of an organisation/association with Indian companies only," said Agarwal, adding the formalities of the new group are still being finalised.
Founders of Paytm, GOQii and Indiamart, among others, were present at the meeting. Several of them, later in the evening, spoke to IT ministry officials, where the government wanted to hear out the current       concerns.    TNN


