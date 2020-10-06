

Chinese firm to invest $5m in Summit plant

The prefabricated plant construction of Semi Knocked Down (SKD) video surveillance equipment will begin soon and expected to be operational by January 2021.

Initially, SydneySun is expected to employ about 90 Bangladeshi engineers along with 10 foreign expertise at the plant. The manufactured products will be sold in the domestic market as well as foreign markets.

In this connection an agreement was signed in Dhaka on Monday.

Managing Director of Summit Technopolis Abu Reza Khan and Managing Director of SydneySun Sagor Kumar Tito signed the land lease agreement for setting nation's first video surveillance manufacturing plant on one acre land at Summit Technopolis in Kaliakoir, Gazipur.

The land lease agreement signing ceremony was witnessed by Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum ndc, President of Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) Md Shahid-ul-Munir and virtually attended by Vice-Chairman of Summit Group Latif Khan, Directors of Summit Group Fadiah Khan, Salman Khan along with other senior officials of both companies.

























