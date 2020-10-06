Cost of Kazi Nazrul Islam University to almost double





According to Planning Commission sources the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) initially approved the Physical Infrastructural Development of the university at a cost of Tk 491.34 crore in December 2017.

In the first revised project, this expenditure has been proposed to rise to almost double. The ECNEC is likely to give approval to the revised plan in its scheduled meeting today, the informed sources said.

If approved, the implementation period of the project may end in June 2023 to be executed by Bangladesh University Grants Commission and National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University authorities.

Three reasons for the upward revised project cost has been given including increase in cost of land acquisition, changes in design and cost estimate of buildings following a survey conducted by a consultant firm, besides increase in cost of some parts of the project related to various compliance matters.

The main activities under the revised project are: land acquisition, construction of second administrative building, five institutes, construction of international Student Classrooms and IT space building.

Apart from this, guest buildings, academic buildings, school and college buildings, one male and one female student hall, utility buildings for teachers and officials will be constructed under this project.

Construction of residential buildings for teachers and staff, residential facilities for staff, for cleaners, multipurpose hall cum TSC and gymnasium buildings, upward expansion of medical centre, accommodation for imams and muazzins and expansion of some existing buildings.

Member of Planning Commission Abul Kalam Azad said the revised project has been taken to develop and complete various infrastructures of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University. It aims at developing total infrastructure facilities.

He said consultants are needed in many cases such as for soil testing and building design. If necessary, the cost of consulting may also increase. Meanwhile, the space of progress of the varsity project is very poor at 25.96 percent so far. It was able so far to spend Tk 127.63 crore of the total project cost starting in 2018.









































