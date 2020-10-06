NRBC Bank to float Tk120 crore IPO from stock market





NRBC Bank Limited has recently sought approval of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to raise Tk120 crore from the capital market through initial public offering (IPO). This would be the first such initiative from a fourth-generation bank.BSEC officials said NRBC Bank submitted its draft prospectus with relevant documents to the market regulator as well as to Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges for approval for its IPO. The bank recently applied to the commission to offload 12 crore shares under fixed price method. As per the bank's IPO prospectus, the IPO proceeds will be used to enhance the Tier 1 Capital Base of the company at Tk10 per share. The bank would invest Tk110 crore in government securities, Tk6.05 crore in the secondary stock market and Tk3.9 crore to bear IPO expenses.The draft prospectus show earnings per share (EPS) of the bank was Tk2.02 in 2019 against Tk1.82 in the previous year. The EPS was Tk0.62 in January to June, 2020. Asian Tiger Capital Partners Investment Limited and AFC Capital Limited are issue managers of the company.The Bangladesh Bank (BB) in 2013 gave license to nine banks including NRBC Bank on condition that they would be listed on the stock exchange within three years of commercial operation. The principal activities of the bank are banking and related commercial activities including accepting customer deposits, lending to retail, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and corporate customers. Financing foreign trade, lease financing, project financing, inter bank borrowing and lending and dealing in government securities and equity shares are some other activities that the bank engages.