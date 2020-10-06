Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:25 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Pharma exports exceed target by 5.29pc to $42.17 million in 3 months

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Shamsul Huda

Pharmaceuticals export during first quarter of the current financial year exceeded the target by $2.17 million to $42.17 million as per latest trade figure and the boost has come mainly due to export coronairus related drugs.
Data presented by Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Sunday showed in July-September (Q1) period of 2020-2021 (FY21) pharmaceutical export exceeded target of $40.05 million and was $7.29 million higher over the corresponding period of the last year.
When contacted SM Shafiuzzaman, Secretary General, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry (BAPI) said export of medicines has increased during the pandemic period due to demand for Bangladesh's high quality drugs in the world's market.
He said demand for locally produced pharmaceuticals are on rise in African, Middle-Eastern, European countries and in some Asian countries as drugs produced here for treating corona patients are of good quality and hits market first.
The BAPI chief executive told the Daily Observer, "Our pharmaceutical products are even exported to    the world's highly regulated market with authentication from authorities such as United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) and many others. We are also exporting to Australia and middle-east markets".
He said Bangladesh despite being an LDC member, its medicines are of world standard producing in         a transitional period with no royalty for patent rights while producing patented and patent expired drugs.
Another market insider said as there is second wave of coronavirus on the way globally, medicines exports from Bangladesh will pick up in the coming days.
He said several Bangladeshi leading pharmaceutical companies have already shown their interests to go for toll or contract manufacturing of corona treating drugs which is a good development for the country's pharmaceuticals sector.
He said as biotech drugs are already there in the local market produced by domestic companies, it is not difficult to manufacture vaccines locally.
As per EPB statistics drugs export performance in July-September period over industry target 5.29 per cent higher while it is 20 percent higher over the corresponding period of FY20.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rich nations tighten firehose of aid as virus outlasts early efforts
Indian firms plan alliance against US tech giants
SpiceJet to start flights to London Heathrow on December 4
Etihad Airways launches global student offer
Emirates expands its network in Europe
BoJ’s Kuroda warns C-19 to keep economic uncertainty very high
Stocks fall on profit booking
BIFFL approves Tk18.12cr  cash dividend


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft