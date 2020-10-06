Pharma exports exceed target by 5.29pc to $42.17 million in 3 months





Data presented by Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Sunday showed in July-September (Q1) period of 2020-2021 (FY21) pharmaceutical export exceeded target of $40.05 million and was $7.29 million higher over the corresponding period of the last year.

When contacted SM Shafiuzzaman, Secretary General, Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry (BAPI) said export of medicines has increased during the pandemic period due to demand for Bangladesh's high quality drugs in the world's market.

He said demand for locally produced pharmaceuticals are on rise in African, Middle-Eastern, European countries and in some Asian countries as drugs produced here for treating corona patients are of good quality and hits market first.

The BAPI chief executive told the Daily Observer, "Our pharmaceutical products are even exported to the world's highly regulated market with authentication from authorities such as United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) and many others. We are also exporting to Australia and middle-east markets".

He said Bangladesh despite being an LDC member, its medicines are of world standard producing in a transitional period with no royalty for patent rights while producing patented and patent expired drugs.

Another market insider said as there is second wave of coronavirus on the way globally, medicines exports from Bangladesh will pick up in the coming days.

He said several Bangladeshi leading pharmaceutical companies have already shown their interests to go for toll or contract manufacturing of corona treating drugs which is a good development for the country's pharmaceuticals sector.

He said as biotech drugs are already there in the local market produced by domestic companies, it is not difficult to manufacture vaccines locally.

As per EPB statistics drugs export performance in July-September period over industry target 5.29 per cent higher while it is 20 percent higher over the corresponding period of FY20.

























