Export earnings rose by 2.58pc to $9.89b in July-Aug





The earnings were also 5.92 percent higher than target fixed for the at $2.85 billion.

The export earnings in July to September - the first quarter of the current fiscal year also rose by 2.58 percent to $9.89 billion compared to the same quarter in the last fiscal year.

The RMG shipment, which generally contributes nearly 85 percent to national export, rose by 0.85 percent to $8.12 billion in first quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same quarter in the last fiscal year.

The export earnings in the first quarter in the current fiscal was also 2.09 per cent higher than the target fixed at $7.96 billion.

Of the total earnings from the garment sector in July and September period, some $4.46 billion came from knitwear shipment, which is 7.04 percent higher than the earnings in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

However, the the earnings from the woven exports declined by 5.78 percent to $3.88 billion between July and September compared with the same period of the last fiscal year.

Earnings from garment shipments has been increasing gradually because the international retailers have been taking back a significant quantity of work orders which were cancelled in April, May and June because of fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, international retailers and brands had cancelled garment work orders worth $3.18 billion, according to data from Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

With the reopening of stores in Europe, Canada and the USA,clothing retailers and brands have been taking back the cancelled work orders. As a result, earnings from the garment sector have been increasing, exporters said.

But, since the local spinners can supply raw materials quickly, the shipment of knitwear is higher than the woven products. Currently, some 60 percent raw materials of woven products are manufactured from imported fabrics, whereas the local spinners and weavers can supply 90 percent fabrics to the knitwear sector. This is a big lead time advantage for the knitwear sector, exporters said.

Shipment of home textiles grew by 40.74 percent year-on-year to $252.35 million, frozen and live fish like shrimp and crab export grew by 5.11 percent to $131.6 million an djute and jute goods increased by 39.26 percent to $307.55 million.

In July and September period, shipment of leather, leather goods and leather footwear decreased by 11.49 percent year-on-year to$225.15 million.

"Amid the pandemic, positive growth in export earnings especially in the apparel sector came as a sigh of relief for the economy," said Research Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem.

Since the buyers are moving toward cost cutting and online marketplace, manufacturers have to concentrate to meet their demands and increase productivity to remain competitive, Moazzem said.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq said retail sales in major export markets have gained some momentum, however price-wise, it is still very challenging.





























