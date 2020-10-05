Two Rohingya men killed in clash with rival group





The clashes took place in between Block D and Block E around 4am within a span of a day of another clash which also left at least 10 people injured.









They were admitted to Ukhia Health Complex and camp clinic. But, their identities could not be known yet.

Earlier on September 30, clashes have taken place between the supporters of Munna group and Anas group over establishing supremacy in the camp.

Kutupalang camp's 14 APBn inspector Yasin Farooque said a registered Rohingya group and an unregistered one had long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy.

As a sequel, both groups locked in a clash in early hours that left two dead, he added. Confirming the matter, Ukhia police OC Gazi Salahuddin said additional police have been deployed in the camp. Cox's Bazar, Oct 4: Two Rohingya men were killed in sporadic clashes between two rival groups at Kutupalong camp in Ukhia upazila of Cox's Bazar district early Sunday. The deceased were identified as Imam Rsharif, 30, and Shamsul Alam, 28.The clashes took place in between Block D and Block E around 4am within a span of a day of another clash which also left at least 10 people injured.They were admitted to Ukhia Health Complex and camp clinic. But, their identities could not be known yet.Earlier on September 30, clashes have taken place between the supporters of Munna group and Anas group over establishing supremacy in the camp.Kutupalang camp's 14 APBn inspector Yasin Farooque said a registered Rohingya group and an unregistered one had long been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy.As a sequel, both groups locked in a clash in early hours that left two dead, he added. Confirming the matter, Ukhia police OC Gazi Salahuddin said additional police have been deployed in the camp.