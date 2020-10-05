Video
13 charged in blogger Niloy murder case

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Court Correspondent

Police on Sunday submitted charge sheet against 13 persons, including sacked army Major Syed Ziaul Haq in a case filed over the killing of blogger Niladri Chattopadhyay Niloy in August 2015.
Inspector Md Shah Akhtaruzzama of the Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime of DMP and also the Investigation Officer of the case submitted the charge sheet before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jashim Uddin has seen the charge sheet and fixed October 6 to produce its in regular court.
All the charge sheeted accused are members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, also known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT)
Sacked Major Zia, the military wing commander of the outfit, planned the murder, the IO added.
The other accused are, top ABT operatives Khairul Islam alias Fahim alias Jishan, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Abu Siddiq Sohel
Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon,  Masud Rana, Saad Al Nahiyan,Tarikul Islam, Kamal Hossain Sardar, Kawsar Hossain Khan, Mortuja Faisal Sabbir, Arafat Rahman Siam and Mufti Abdul Gaffar.
The IO showed Zia as fugitive in the charge sheet of the case.
Khairul, Arafat, Abdullah, Sohel and Saimon are now in jail while the rest are on bail.
During the investigation, Khairul, Sohel and Abdullah gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.
According to their confessional statements, it was alleged that Masud Rana, Siam and Saimon took part in the killing as per the direction of Zia.
On August 7 in 2015, blogger Niloy was hacked to death by a group of assailants at his rented flat on the 4th floor of a multistorey building in Goran.
Later, the victim's wife Asha Moni filed the murder case with Khilgaon Police Station against four miscreants.


