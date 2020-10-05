C-19: 23 die, 1,125 infected in 24 hours





Some 1,125 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 368,690, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In the last 24 hours, 9,739 samples were tested in 106 labs across the country. With this, 19, 89,664 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest day's infection rate was 11.41 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 18.53 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, 1,587 patients were declared free of Covid-19, raising the total number of recovery to 281,656 with a 76.39 per cent recovery rate.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 17 were men and 6 were women. Moreover, 17 of them were in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet and two in Rangpur.

22 of them died in different hospitals and one at their respective residence.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victims shows that 4,138 of the total deceased were men, and 1,210 were women.

So far, 2,692 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,088 in Chattogram, 354 in Rajshahi, 437 in Khulna, 188 in Barishal, 233 in Sylhet, 244 in Rangpur and 112 in Mymensingh.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the confirmed Covid-19 cases now reached 35,201,773 globally as of Sunday, according to the latest tally of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Besides, the fatalities from the coronavirus were recorded 1,039,012, according to the JHU latest data.

The United States has the highest death toll with 209,335 fatalities followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.

Besides, the number of coronavirus infections in the United States has reached 7, 379,614.

With the second highest caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) globally, India has recorded 6,473,544 cases with 100,842 fatalities.

Brazil is the third worst-hit country with 4,880,523 confirmed cases and 145,388 deaths.





























