Death reference reaches HC





Officials of the Barguna District and Session's Judge Court brought the documents of the case, including the judgment, to the HC on Sunday.

Jahangir Alam Piku, Office Assistant of Barguna District and Sessions Judge Court, brought the documents to the section of HC.

He said HC authorities have received the documents.

The HC officials will now scrutinise the documents and then prepare paper books for hearing on the death reference.

Later, the court will hold a hearing on the death reference after preparing a paper book on it.

Death reference is sent to the High Court for approval of the death penalty of the convicts.

On September 30, Rifat Sharif's wife Aysha Siddika Minni and five others were sentenced to death over his killing in Barguna in broad daylight last year.

Barguna District and Session's Judge Md Asaduzzaman delivered the verdict.

The five other convicts are Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, Al Kaiyum alias Rabbi Akon Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy and Md Hasan.

The court also fined Tk 50,000 each after it found them guilty of committing the murder - an incident which caused public outcry across the country and beyond.

However, the court acquitted four other accused - Md Musa, Md Sagor, Rafiul Islam Rabbi and Kamrul Islam Saimun - as their involvement in the incident was not found.

The trial proceedings of the sensational murder case ended in just one year and three months.

Rifat, 22, was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College on June 26 last year while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.

After the incident, Rifat's father filed a murder case with Barguna Sadar Police Station accusing twenty-four people.

The young man's wife, Minni, was initially named as a witness, and later arrested and made an accused in the case.

The main accused Sabbir Ahmed alias Nayon Bond was killed in a reported gunfight with law enforcers on July 2 last year.

The HC on August 29, 2019 granted bail to Minni on condition that she would remain in her father's custody and refrain from talking to the media.

On September 2 last year, Md Humayun Kabir, Investigation Officer of the case, submitted charge sheet against 24 accused, including 14 underage and 10 adult ones.



















