Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:33 PM
Throat-slit body of  woman found

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Our Correspondent

Netrakona, Oct 4: A woman was allegedly slaughtered and her brother-in-law found thorat-slit at same room of their house in Purbadhala upazila of Netrakona district early Sunday.
Deceased Lipi Akhter,35, was the wife of a BGB member Azizul Islam of Purbadhala Pschim Para.  Injured Russel Mia,30, is the paternal cousin of Azizul and son of Alauddin.
Azizul's brother Sirajul Islam said he and his wife were sleeping in one side of a room while Lipi and her 12-year-old son Alif were sleeping on the other other side of the same room. "We woke up around 3am hearing the sound of groaning and found them throat-slit.
They were whisked off to the upazila health complex where doctors declared Lipi dead and shifted Russel to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.
Azizul's father said they have heard that Lipi had involved in an extra-marital affairs with Russel for last 3/4 years.
Azizul came to home from his workplace in Panchagarh last week and then returned there after settling the matter, he added.
Netrakona additional police superintendent (admin) M Fakhruzzaman Jewel,  additional police superintendent (Sadar circle) Morsheda Khatu,  Purbadhala OC M Tawhidur Rahman and a team of CID's crime scene unit visited the spot.


