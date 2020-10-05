

Mawa, Jajira to get connected by Dec

The 90 per cent construction work of the biggest ever dream project, Padma Bridge, has already been completed and the two banks of Padma River would be connected by the end of this year.

Sources said the project implementing body is going to install the rest of the 10 spans over eight pillars and the construction of bridge would be completed connecting the two points---Mawa and Jajira.

Visiting Mawa of Munshiganj and Jajira of Shariatpur, this correspondent found that the installation of spans at the Jajira end has been completed and the authority is supposed to install 10 more spans at the Mawa point within September. But due to the monsoon season and heavy flow of water in the river, it was not possible to install a single span in six months time.

Sources said the implementing agency has already installed 31 spans of the bridge and will install 10 spans on eight pillars. These spans would be installed at the Mawa point of Munshiganj. "Within a short time, we will complete the work of installing the rest 10 spans and connected the two points-Mawa and Jajira by December. But due to the monsoon and heavy flow of water, it was not possible to install the span on the pillars," Project Director Shafiqul Islam told the Daily Observer.

If the situation returns to normal, we will install at least 5 to 6 spans at the Mawa point, he said, adding that people of these areas---Mawa and Jajira---are now waiting to see the memorable moment of opening of the bridge over Padma River.

When the flow of water gets normal, we will start the construction work of installing the spans, he added.

However, he said the construction work has been stopped due to the deadly Novel Coronavirus affecting in the country along with the rest of the world.

"We have already prepared seven spans and rest three are being prepared. We hope that we will complete the installation of these spans by December," he added.

While visiting both the points, it was found the construction work was going on in full swing. The implementing body constructed warehouse at the Mawa point where labours are working in three shifts to prepare the spans of the bridge. They are also working on the road building at the Munshiganj Mawa point.

Seeking anonymity, a senior official of the project told the Daily Observer that 893 roadway slabs have been installed out of 2,917 and 1,488 railway slabs has been installed out of 2,989.

In Mawa and Jajira points, installation of 200 viaducts has been completed out of 484, the official said.

Through installation of 31 spans of the bridge, 4,650 metres of bridge are now visible. The authority has completed the installation of spans at the Jajira point. The main construction works of two-storey Bridge would be completed on installation of 10 spans.

Meanwhile, the cost of the bridge is estimated Tk 30,193 crore which would be implemented by June 2021.

