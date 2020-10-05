Speedy trial stressed to stop violence against women





Most of the legal experts said the laws that protect women are very strong and the constitution of Bangladesh also protects the rights of women.

But the problem is the lack of implementation of laws and lack of respects for the laws.

Over the past nine months from January to September this year, a total of 975 rape cases were filed across the country.

Of them, 207 were gang-rape cases and there were about 43 killings after rape, according to the Ain-O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organization.

But only three percent cases related to violence against women and children were disposed of, according to report of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal from five districts.

Many legal experts talking to the Daily Observer blamed the lack of proper enforcement of the laws and people's disrespect for them for rising number of rape cases amid Covid-19 pandemic.

They believe that the procrastination of trial process only four out of one thousand accused of rapes are convicted in Bangladesh.

They think that a couple of reasons are responsible for delaying this trial but in most of the cases if the criminal is influential they influence law enforcement agencies by giving bribes.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Advocate Salma Ali, said in most cases, the perpetrators get away from the accusation if the rape cases do not go to the speedy trial tribunal.

She said rape cases get weakened in three stages: reluctance of women to go through the medical test procedure, law enforcers very often deny taking cases and finally witnesses are scared of giving deposition against socially influential people.

"From the filling of a case to the deliberation of the verdict, there are many stages in the trial proceedings and all of which makes a chain. A single break in any one of those stages can break the chain entirely which makes it difficult to ensure conviction in rape cases," she said.

Referring to the Nusrat's case in Feni, she said the case was completed in a speedy trial court due to the government's efforts.

"The situation can be improved by ensuring exemplary punishment to the rapists. This act undoubtedly establishes the constitutional rights of women," she said.

However, Advocate Sultana Kamal, eminent human rights activist said the first reason for such rape incident even amid the pandemic is due to lack of surveillance.

Apart from the rise in early marriages amid this pandemic many women become victims of forced marriages because of their parents' pressure.

Along with continuing the fight against the coronavirus, the law enforcement agencies have to stay vigilant in curbing such crimes, she said.





















