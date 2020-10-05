Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Front Page

ACC begins grilling Razzak of JMI over fake N-95 masks

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Staff Correspondent

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday has started questioning JMI Group Chairman Abdur Razzak on the first day of his remand over allegation of supplying fake N-95 masks to some government hospitals.
Confirming the matter ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said "Razzak was brought from the Keraniganj Central Jail to the ACC head office at Segunbagicha under special security." 
The ACC arrested Abdur Razzak form the Segunbagicha area on September 29. Later, a Dhaka court placed him on 5-day remand.
On July 1 ACC summoned five businessmen for interrogation over the allegation of supplying low quality masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On July 8 the ACC interrogated two businessmen including Abdur Razzak for the same allegation.
The accused are Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Deputy Director Dr Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Assistant Director (storage and distribution) Dr Md Shahjahan Sarker, Chief Co-coordinator Dr Md Ziaul Haque, Desk Officer Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Store Officer Md Kabir Ahmed, Senior Store Keeper Md Yosuf Fakir and JMI Chairman Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd Chairman Md Abdur Razzak.
Md Nurul Huda, Deputy Director of ACC, on Tuesday filed a case with the ACC integrated district office of Dhaka-1 accusing seven people in the incident.
After the coronavirus spread out in the country, the CMSD ordered JMI to supply 5 million masks to protect doctors and health workers from coronvirus infections last March. These fake N-95 masks were distributed to government hospitals and clinics. But the doctors complained that the mask provided to them was fake.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two Rohingya men killed in clash with rival group
13 charged in blogger Niloy murder case
C-19: 23 die, 1,125 infected in 24 hours
White House acknowledges Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed
Makkah reopens for Umrah after 7-month curb
Death reference reaches HC
Throat-slit body of  woman found
Mawa, Jajira to get connected by Dec


Latest News
Woman crushed under train in Tangail
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft