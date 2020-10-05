ACC begins grilling Razzak of JMI over fake N-95 masks





Confirming the matter ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said "Razzak was brought from the Keraniganj Central Jail to the ACC head office at Segunbagicha under special security."

The ACC arrested Abdur Razzak form the Segunbagicha area on September 29. Later, a Dhaka court placed him on 5-day remand.

On July 1 ACC summoned five businessmen for interrogation over the allegation of supplying low quality masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). On July 8 the ACC interrogated two businessmen including Abdur Razzak for the same allegation.

The accused are Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) Deputy Director Dr Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Assistant Director (storage and distribution) Dr Md Shahjahan Sarker, Chief Co-coordinator Dr Md Ziaul Haque, Desk Officer Dr Sabbir Ahmed, Store Officer Md Kabir Ahmed, Senior Store Keeper Md Yosuf Fakir and JMI Chairman Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd Chairman Md Abdur Razzak.

Md Nurul Huda, Deputy Director of ACC, on Tuesday filed a case with the ACC integrated district office of Dhaka-1 accusing seven people in the incident.

After the coronavirus spread out in the country, the CMSD ordered JMI to supply 5 million masks to protect doctors and health workers from coronvirus infections last March. These fake N-95 masks were distributed to government hospitals and clinics. But the doctors complained that the mask provided to them was fake.















