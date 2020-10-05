China to take strategic ties with BD to new heights: Xi

Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday that China is ready to take China-Bangladesh ties to new heights.
"We stand ready to work with Bangladesh to better align the two countries' strategies and jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road, so as to take the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation to new heights," Xi Jinping made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with President Abdul Hamid to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
In his message, Xi said the China-Bangladesh friendship has a long history and remains ever new over time.
"Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, China and Bangladesh have stuck together through thick and thin, helped each other and fought against the pandemic side by side, writing a new chapter of bilateral friendship," Xi said.
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 45 years ago, the two countries have always respected each other and treated each other as equals, enhanced political mutual trust and deepened mutually beneficial cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi noted. 
For his part, Hamid said in the message that the Bangladesh-China relationship is developing rapidly and has covered cooperation in key areas, to which Bangladesh attaches great importance.
He expressed his deep appreciation for China's continuous support for Bangladesh in its socio-economic development progress, adding that he believes the close and friendly relationship between the two countries will continue to deepen in the future.
Also on Sunday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Li said in his message that China is willing to deepen practical cooperation with Bangladesh in various fields and promote the steady and sustainable development of the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation to better benefit the two countries and their people.
For her part, Hasina said the strategic partnership of cooperation between Bangladesh and China has been developed from the two countries' time-tested friendship and cooperation.
The strengthened Bangladesh-China cooperation has unleashed enormous potential in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region and even around the world, Hasina said.


