Justice Nazrul made member of BJSC

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder, a judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, has been appointed member of Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) for the next five years.

President M Abdul Hamid has made the appointment as per sections 3(2) (Kha) and 3(3) of the BJSC Rules 2007.

The Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry issued a gazette notification on Sunday in this regard.

The newly appointed member of BJSC, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder was made additional judge of High Court Division on November 4, 2010 and was confirmed on October 15, 2012 in the same Division.

Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, a sitting judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, is the chairman of the 11-member commission.







