The complainant of the rape case against Nurul Haque Nur, former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and five others, appealed to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Sunday to arrest them in the case.

After hearing on her petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter said police can arrest the accused any time as the case ingredients are cognizable offence.