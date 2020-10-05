Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
DU to introduce new semester classes online without taking exams

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka University authorities have decided to launch the new semester classes online without taking examinations to prevent session jams in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
All the educational institutions all over Bangladesh, including the university suspended academic activities on March 17 to curb the spread of Covid-19.
A letter issued by the Dhaka University registrar was sent to all departments and institutions.


