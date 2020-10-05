US Black-White joblessness gap narrows





After having mushroomed to the widest level in nearly six years over the summer, the jobless rate for Blacks dropped by 0.9 per centage point to 12.1per cent in September, from 13.0per cent in August, data from the US Labor Department showed on Friday. The rate for whites dropped by 0.3 per centage point to 7.0per cent, from 7.3per cent a month earlier.

The overall US unemployment rate fell more than expected last month to 7.9per cent from 8.4per cent in August.









The 5.1 per centage point gap was the narrowest since May, when it began widening as the job market's recovery from record employment losses in March and April benefited whites far more than Blacks.

The racial gap in US jobless rates has come under closer scrutiny in the months since the pandemic struck, exacerbating long-standing racial economic inequality. The focus on the inequality occurs against a backdrop of protests against police violence against Blacks, which has become a central issue in the US presidential election campaign.

At a glance, the faster drop in the Black jobless rate would appear welcome news, but a closer examination of the data points to a less heartening conclusion.

