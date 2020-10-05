Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:32 PM
US Black-White joblessness gap narrows

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Oct 4: The gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites in the United States narrowed for the first time in five months in September, although largely for the wrong reasons.
After having mushroomed to the widest level in nearly six years over the summer, the jobless rate for Blacks dropped by 0.9 per centage point to 12.1per cent in September, from 13.0per cent in August, data from the US Labor Department showed on Friday. The rate for whites dropped by 0.3 per centage point to 7.0per cent, from 7.3per cent a month earlier.
The overall US unemployment rate fell more than expected last month to 7.9per cent from 8.4per cent in August.




The 5.1 per centage point gap was the narrowest since May, when it began widening as the job market's recovery from record employment losses in March and April benefited whites far more than Blacks.
The racial gap in US jobless rates has come under closer scrutiny in the months since the pandemic struck, exacerbating long-standing racial economic inequality. The focus on the inequality occurs against a backdrop of protests against police violence against Blacks, which has become a central issue in the US presidential election campaign.
At a glance, the faster drop in the Black jobless rate would appear welcome news, but a closer examination of the data points to a less heartening conclusion.
Nearly 200,000 African-Americans dropped out of the US workforce last month, and 36,000 fewer Blacks over the age of 20 were employed than in August, providing further evidence that the COVID-19 recession is extracting a heavier toll on the Black community than on whites. The racial discrepancy is starkest when looking at Black men aged 20 and over versus the same age bracket for white men. Last month, 313,000 more white men were employed than in August, while 84,000 fewer Black men had jobs.   -Reuters



