Vivo cuts prices of Vivo Y50, Y30 for 2nd time





The models of two smartphones are Vivo Y50 and VIVO Y30, according to a company press release.

Among them, Vivo offered discount Tk 2000 on Vivo Y50 last month and the price of the phone after discount was Tk 20,990.

Now, Vivo Y50 is at Tk 19,990 and, and Y30 is available at Tk 16,990. The previous prices of the both phones were respectively at Tk 20,990 and Tk 17,990.

Vivo has recently announce the price slash. The Vivo Y50 has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, and Vivo Y30 smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Both smartphones have a 5000mAh battery.

The Chinese multinational company has launched three smartphones of Y series this year, Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30, and Vivo Y20. Among them Vivo launched Y50 and Y30 in last June and July respectively.

These two mid-range smartphones hit the market and got a huge response from users. However, Vivo said they offered discounts keeping in mind the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.























The Chinese multinational technology company Vivo has announced discounts of Tk 1000 each on the procurement of its two smartphones of Y series.The models of two smartphones are Vivo Y50 and VIVO Y30, according to a company press release.Among them, Vivo offered discount Tk 2000 on Vivo Y50 last month and the price of the phone after discount was Tk 20,990.Now, Vivo Y50 is at Tk 19,990 and, and Y30 is available at Tk 16,990. The previous prices of the both phones were respectively at Tk 20,990 and Tk 17,990.Vivo has recently announce the price slash. The Vivo Y50 has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, and Vivo Y30 smartphone has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Both smartphones have a 5000mAh battery.The Chinese multinational company has launched three smartphones of Y series this year, Vivo Y50, Vivo Y30, and Vivo Y20. Among them Vivo launched Y50 and Y30 in last June and July respectively.These two mid-range smartphones hit the market and got a huge response from users. However, Vivo said they offered discounts keeping in mind the current situation of coronavirus pandemic.