IDLC to issue Tk 5b zero coupon bonds on BSEC approval

IDLC Finance Ltd has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible zero coupon bonds worth Tk 5.00 billion with four years tenure (in face value), if approved by Bangladesh Bank (BB) and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), the regulatory authority.The country's one of the leading non-bank financial institutions will issue the bond only through private placement, according to an official disclosure on Sunday.Its share traded between Tk 35 and Tk 60 in the last one year.The company disbursed 35 per cent cash dividend for the year ended on December 31, 2019.The company's paid-up capital is Tk 3.77 billion and authorised capital is Tk 10 billion, while the number of securities is 377.05 billion.The sponsor-directors own 56.66 per cent stake in the company, while institutional investors own 21.24 per cent, foreign 11.34 per cent and the general public 10.76 per cent as on August 31, 2020.