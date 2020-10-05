Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Robi wins global award for innovative response to C-19

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Robi has recently won a global award for the way it leveraged innovative solution to serve its consumers and enterprise customers during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Robi won the Singapore based, CommunicAsia 2020 Awards in the Telecom Service Innovation in response to the Covid-19 category.
Robi's steadfast focus on digital innovation has once again come to light through this international award, says a press release.
As soon as the country was visited by the menacing Covid-19 pandemic, Robi quickly pivoted to make sure they tackle the new normal with an agile mindset. This resulted in a number of innovative initiatives to help its customers cope with the pandemic onslaught. 
With branded digital healthcare products, such as, Health-Plus and LifePlus, Robi tried to make health services more accessible and affordable during the pandemic for the masses by introducing a unique mobile-based healthcare model mirrored after the Uber model and a specially crafted COVID insurance package.
Robi's premiere online ticketing platform, bdtickets, had launched the first ever "Covid Travel Insurance" in Bangladesh which was a major breakthrough and a game changer for the transportation industry ravaged by the Corona pandemic.
With the help of digital Agro bundle, Robi had bridged the gap in connectivity among the farmers' community through the Over-The-Top (OTT) communication platform, Krishi Bhai app. The Phone Loan campaign powered by Alternate Credit Scoring attempted to reduce the existing digital divide in the country.
Besides, initiatives like Women-Leadership & Retailer-Financing made tremendous contribution towards women's empowerment and brought back thousands of struggling retailers during the pandemic. All these innovative initiatives led to the winning of this coveted global award.
The CommunicAsia 2020 Awards celebrate and recognise achievement and excellence in the industry. As the region embarks on the new era of 5G, the CommunicAsia Awards aims to celebrate the advancement across the global service provider ecosystem in their endeavour to build next-generation networks.


