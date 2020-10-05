IBBL Barisal Zone holds webinar on Shari`ah compliance



Barisal Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) held a webinar on 'Compliance of Shari`ah in Banking Sector' on Saturday. Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairman, Board of Directors of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the programme as special guest.Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdus Samad, Member Secretary of IBBL Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant.Md. Aminur Rahman, Head of Barisal Zone presided over the program while Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice President and Md. Zahirul Islam, Senior Vice President addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Barisal Zone attended the webinar.