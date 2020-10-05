Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Covid-19 Financial Assistance Thru Mfs

1/3rd of new account holders received govt help: Study

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh has been quick to adopting Mobile Financial Services (MFSs), with the proportion of account holders increasing from 3% to 35% between 2014 and 2019, as reported by the Social Welfare Ministry and the services further grew during after the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to a recent study by the BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University, 15% of surveyed households had reported that they opened a new MFS account between April and June, mostly to receive financial support from the government due to Covid-19.
A third of the new MFS account owners had received some form of government financial support within June 29.
In a webinar hosted on Sunday titled 'Last Mile Experience of Mobile Financial Services during COVID-19', the findings from a rapid telephone survey of 3,163 respondents were presented, which explored the current practices of Government to People (G2P) cash transfer through MFS, particularly in the COVID-19 context, focusing on the interactions between people, MFS agents and the Union Digital Centre (UDC) entrepreneurs to identify the bottlenecks in the ecosystem to further streamline the overall process and maximize opportunities.
 The study, conducted by BIGD researchers Dr Zulkarin Jahangir, Abdullah Hasan Safir, Md Saiful Islam, and Semab Rahman, found a significant gender gap in MFS users - with only 30% of households having female MFS account owners.
There is also a notable absence of female MFS agents, further contributing to the gender divide in the G2P ecosystem. Challenges also remain beyond access, with 50% of surveyed MFS account holders relying on the support of nearby MFS agents to operate their accounts, which indicates the agent dependence of users even after creating a MFS account.
"Given that many G2P beneficiaries are illiterate and low literate, one technological innovation that we could explore is biometric authentication at the point of cash out. This would give greater control to the beneficiary since they don't need to remember any specific information when cashing out, making the process simpler for beneficiaries," suggested Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor, Access to information (a2i).
The study also found evidence of a lack of clarity among people in the roles of MFS agents and UDC entrepreneurs in the cash transfer ecosystem, with users directing complaints to the wrong stakeholders when they faced any registration anomalies or when they wanted to cash out.
Although MFS providers were able to provide services without any liquidity crisis during the COVID-19 period, there was a clear lack of grievance redress mechanism, since many of the MFS agents and UDC entrepreneurs were not trained to answer the queries of the users.
"One of the reasons for grievance was that many of the users had registered with inaccurate information at the base level, and their IDs were eventually filtered out - however, they were never informed that they would not be able to receive the cash transfer from Bangladesh Bank. The communication loop was never completed," said Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer, bKash. 
Maria May, Senior Program Officer, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, expressed how the research was a testament to what an economic lifeline mobile money has been for many households in Bangladesh during the COVID-19 period, and how it reflects a lot of decisions taken by MFS providers to make mobile money more accessible to lower-income households - by making the technology requirements as low as possible and focusing on building up the agent network.
"Some digital innovations have the potential of increasing inequalities in existing power asymmetries, which can worsen the suffering of the vulnerable populations. Therefore, we need to take a skeptic, social science perspective towards the pitfalls of rapid digitization and innovate accordingly," said Dr Imran Matin, Executive Director, BIGD in his concluding statements.
Greg Chen, Policy Lead, CGAP; Khondoker Shakhawat Ali, Emeritus Fellow, Unnaon Somunnoy; and Mehnaz Rabbani, Lead - Research, Policy and Governance (RPG), BIGD were also present in the discussion.


