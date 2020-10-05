Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Business

Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3pc in Sept

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BRUSSELS, Oct 4: Eurozone inflation fell deeper into negative territory in September, official data said Friday, amid plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.
The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to -0.3 per cent last month, a drop from -0.2 per cent in August and way off the official target of just under two per cent.
The descent into deflationary territory will put pressure on the European Central Bank to draw up further stimulus measures, already at 1.35 trillion euros ($1.58 trillion), and should encourage governments to spend more. Policymakers worry about falling prices as they can encourage consumers to hold off making purchases in hopes they fall further, which can lead to a spiral of dropping economic activity, employment and prices.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Black-White joblessness gap narrows
Vivo cuts prices of Vivo Y50, Y30 for 2nd time
US airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts
PIA sacks 54 more employees for fake degrees
IDLC to issue Tk 5b zero coupon bonds on BSEC approval
Why the rich and the famous invest in the UAE
Robi wins global award for innovative response to C-19


Latest News
Woman crushed under train in Tangail
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft