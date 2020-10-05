Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3pc in Sept





The EU's Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to -0.3 per cent last month, a drop from -0.2 per cent in August and way off the official target of just under two per cent.

The descent into deflationary territory will put pressure on the European Central Bank to draw up further stimulus measures, already at 1.35 trillion euros ($1.58 trillion), and should encourage governments to spend more. Policymakers worry about falling prices as they can encourage consumers to hold off making purchases in hopes they fall further, which can lead to a spiral of dropping economic activity, employment and prices. -AFP





























