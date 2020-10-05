IPDC brings a new flair in popular local folk music



The launching was held virtually from IPDC Amader Gaan Official Facebook Page.

IPDC Amader Gaan combines a myriad of musical influences and offers studio-recorded performances. Eight exclusive tracks will be released progressively from IPDC Amader Gaan's official YouTube Channel.

CREATO, a modern-day advertising agency, is engaged in the overall management and supervision of this exclusive musical platform. The platform itself was conceptualized by IPDC Finance, and is under the music direction of renowned musician, Partho Barua.

Social media was flooded with an overwhelming response from the release of the first song, an incredible cover of Shah Abdul Karim's 'Sakhi Tora Prem Kario Na', performed by Shiuli Sarkar.

Music enthusiasts can stay up to date with latest information and upcoming tracks from IPDC Amader Gaan's official Facebook Page.

IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director and CEO Mominul Islam , expressed his keen interest in introducing the culture and music of the land and people of Bangladesh to the world on the momentous date of the golden jubilee of independence.

Speaking about the platform, he stated, "With a passion for driving people to live unbound, IPDC has always strived to offer innovative initiatives beyond its capacity. An example of this is 'IPDC Amader Gaan', which attempts to touch the lives of the masses.

"Moreover, through this platform, we aspire to celebrate the diversity of our culture while bringing unsung music genres, like folk music, into the global limelight."

Renowned music composer Partha Barua is overwhelmed to be a part of this initiative which attempts to revive Bangladesh's music industry and urges all music lovers to indulge in the spirit of IPDC Amader Gaan.

















