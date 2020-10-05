Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:31 PM
Invest in Dubai Real Estate initiative launched

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

DUBAI, Oct 4: Taking place alongside International Property Show, event to generate additional networking opportunities for market
The Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Saturday launched the Invest in Dubai Real Estate initiative to offer the best virtual experience to the realty industry.
The department, through its Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, in cooperation with Strategic Holding, announced the latest move to unveil unprecedented interactive features for its very first virtual edition from November 11-20 to provide an unparallelled, intriguing experience for the global real estate community.
Invest in Dubai Real Estate aspires to be the best virtual destination for the industry as it utilises the most advanced virtual technology and a digital platform that will advance upon the real estate industry in Dubai.
Taking place alongside the International Property Show, Invest in Dubai Real Estate will generate additional networking opportunities for the Dubai real estate market.
In a safe and secure virtual environment, made possible through its partner Events 10X, the event will eradicate all barriers and stimulate connectivity among exhibitors, developers, investors and other professionals from different parts of the globe. The aim would be to maximise investment opportunities for the local real estate market, with the ultimate goal of further boosting economic progress and sustainability in Dubai.
"Innovation is an indispensable pillar to shape the future of the real estate industry. Possessing the ability to quickly adapt to varying real estate scenarios, such as using technology to transform the future of the industry, is a necessity to stay resilient and gain a competitive edge in international markets," said Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director-general of the DLD.
"The DLD has played a crucial role in adapting to and promoting innovation and using artificial intelligence because we are consistently seeking approaches that would strengthen Dubai's reputation as a role model for smart cities in the world," he added.   -Khaleej Times


