Gold holds above $1,900, set for best week in 8 weeks

NEW DELHI, Oct 4: Gold clung to the $1,900 level in choppy trading on Friday, with gains capped by a firm dollar, but bullion remained headed for its biggest weekly rise in eight weeks as US President Donald Trump's Covid19 positive test hurt risk sentiment.Spot gold was down 0.2per cent at $1,901.09 an ounce. Prices were on course to rise 2.3per cent this week, which would be the biggest weekly per centage increase since early August.US gold futures fell 0.5per cent to $1,906.80."The election is 33 days away, there's so much unknown - will it be a mild case, how will he react to it? So we have flight to safety keeping gold afloat," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures."Traders seem cautious because they're concerned about equity markets selling off."Gold had risen to an over one-week high after Trump said in a tweet that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus, hammering Wall Street.However the White House reassured Americans that the President was "not incapacitated".Investors also took stock of the last monthly employment report before the November 3 presidential election, which showed US job growth slowed more than expected in September. -Reuters