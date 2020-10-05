Video
Monday, 5 October, 2020
Biman starts Sylhet-London direct flights 

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

Biman Bangladesh Airlines' maiden flight on Sylhet-London route took off on Sunday morning from the Osmani International Airport.
Md Mahbub Ali State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism inaugurated the flight carrying 232 passengers which took off at 11:15am, said a press release of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry.
Flights on this route will operate every Wednesday. The state minister the direct flight has materialized as a gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK and for people of Sylhet.
A huge number of Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK are from Sylhet. He thanked the prime minister and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Sylheti people .
He said it will strengthen the communication between the two countries. The direct flight will also make communication easier and comfortable for Bangladeshi expatriates in the UK, he said.
He also made the disclosure that three new Dash-8Q400 aircrafts have been purchased from Canada Commercial Corporation (CCC) and these will be added to the Biman fleet soon to operate flights on new routes.
The authorities concerned are working to expand Biman routes as per the Prime Minister's directives. Domestic flight operations and number of flights will also increase, he said.




Meanwhile, a deal also has been signed with the USA to operate direct flights on Dhaka-New York route, he said adding that the government is working to launch direct flights to Toronto and Narita as well.


