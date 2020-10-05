BD’s forex reserves reach over $39b in Sept

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves reached over $39 billion at the end of September, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data.

The data showed the country's foreign exchange reserves stood at $39,313.98 million on Sept. 30 compared with $39,040.04 millionon Aug. 31.

For a growing economy like Bangladesh, forex reserves equivalent to six months' import bills are considered adequate.

With the existing reserves, BB officials said Bangladesh is in a position to pay over 10 months' import bills.

Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves crossed the 39-billion-U.S. dollar for the first time in August this year amid a boom in inflow of remittances ahead of the Muslims' annual Eid al-Adha festival.































