Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:30 PM
Home Business

NBR to incorporate automation into new customs law

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The NBR has started taking preparations, including formulation of statutory regulatory order (SRO), rules and explanations for implementing new customs law under automation procedures to facilitate cross-border trade and investment and reducing risk of duty evasion.
The Customs Act-2020 is scheduled to be passed in parliament in December, replacing the previous 49-year old Customs Act?1969. The draft law was placed before the parliament in September 2019.
In fact the NBR is trying to replace it since 2013. Its first draft was by the cabinet in September 2014 with some observations but still hanging over to become law.
Officials said that the NBR's customs wing has recently formed a number of committees to review the relevant rules, SROs, orders, notices and explanations under the 1969 act. Its aim is to make those compatible with new law and arrange    training.
An 11 member sub-committee, headed by customs first secretary (policy) AKM Nurul Huda Azad, formed on September 20 will look after the issues related to issuance of new rules and regulations.
Another committee, headed by first secretary customs international trade and agreement (CITA) Md Akbar Hossain, was formed to provide trainings to field-level customs officials and stakeholders, including importers and exporters.
The new act has incorporated the current international best practices to ensure a modern, standard and transparent customs procedures in the country, besides bringing down time and cost of cross-border trade.
It will also facilitate implementation of the provisions, including advance ruling, stakeholders' consultation and publication of notices, of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organisation.
Officials said digitisation of customs operation through implementation of advance cargo declaration, electronic submission of export-import documents, electronic payments and maintenance of electronic records are major objectives of the new law.
It would also make export and import easier, faster and cost effective and improve implementation of customs regime through automation, they said. A senior customs official said that the NBR took the steps to stay prepared to implement the law once it was passed in parliament.


