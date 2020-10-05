DSE ends mixed, CSE gains amid volatile trade





DSEX, the prime index of the DSE advanced by 2.68 points or 0.05 per cent to 4,998 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, fell 3.22 points to 1,707 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 3.57 points to 1,123 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE however, rose to Tk 8.89 billion, up 1.84 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 8.73 billion. Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 171 closed lower, 133 ended higher while 51 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 169,964 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 359.32 million shares and mutual fund units.

Beximco Pharma topped the turnover list with shares worth Tk 631 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco, Sandhani Life Insurance, Brac Bank and Rupali Life Insurance.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) advanced 4.57 points to 14,292 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 7.66 points to close at 8,583.

Of the issues traded, 126 declined, 104 advanced and 36 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.71 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of more than Tk 292 million.



































