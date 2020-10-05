Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 5 October, 2020, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
latest 3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery        COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs      
Home Business

Govt to improve Jessore, Syedpur, Shah Makdum airports

Published : Monday, 5 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Mizanur Rahman

The government is going to take up renovation and upgradation work of runway surface of Jessore, Syedpur and Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi now showing cracks at many places and their lighting system.
The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has taken the project worth Tk 566 crore in this regard. The official sources said once the project is implemented, the management of ancillary activities including installation of asphalt concrete over-laying on runways and their lighting system will greatly improve to ensure safe take-off and landing.
As per project proposal sent by the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism to Planning Commission the project cost to the tune of Tk 456 crore will come from the government exchequer and the remaining Tk 113.35 crore from the Aviation Authority which will implement the project.
The project will soon come up for approval before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and then to be implemented between January 2021 and 2023.
Planning Commission member Shamima Nargis, said, "Runway surface asphalt concrete over-laying at Jessore, Syedpur and Shahmakhdum Airports will ensure safe flight and improve the quality of passenger services." she said. 
Sources said that the main project components include asphalt concrete over-laying of 260 millimeter, 210 millimeter and 270 millimeter thickness on runways of Jessore, Syedpur and Shah Makhdum airports respectively.
Then come the upgrading of ground lighting (AGL) system of the airports and their aircraft hangers. Purchase of a modern fire extinguisher at higher capacity.
Shah Makhdum airport in Jessore and two others at Syedpur and Rajshahi are mainly domestic airports. Jessore Airport has been operating as a full-fledged airport for more 50 years.
At present, the airport handles an average of eight to nine passenger flights a day. The length of the runway in this airport is about 8,600 feet and the width is 180 feet. At present the lifespan of bituminous carpeting on runways is long over. Cracks have surfaced on runway surface all over.
Syedpur airport operates 14 to 15 flights a day. The length of its runway is 6,600 feet and the width 120 feet. The runway pavement at the airport, built almost four decades ago, is not suitable to sustain aircrafts load and cracks have developed on the runway. 
The runway surface being severely damaged in the last few years is working over temporary repairs and maintenance. Similarly runway length of Shah Makhdum Airport is 6,600 feet and width is 120 feet. Its runway is also showing cracks.  
At present, it handles four flights a day but the number of flights will increase soon. The life span of the airport runway is over after three decades of construction and it needs new carpeting as soon as possible. This project in question has been designed to take care of urgent repair and maintenance work, Shamima Nargis said. 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US Black-White joblessness gap narrows
Vivo cuts prices of Vivo Y50, Y30 for 2nd time
US airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
Lufthansa’s Swiss unit plans 1,000 job cuts
PIA sacks 54 more employees for fake degrees
IDLC to issue Tk 5b zero coupon bonds on BSEC approval
Why the rich and the famous invest in the UAE
Robi wins global award for innovative response to C-19


Latest News
Woman crushed under train in Tangail
Govt can’t avoid liability of violence against women: Quader
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Masks scam: ACC bars 7 officials from leaving country
Father seeks justice for son
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
Students block Uttara road protesting rape, assault
2 housewives tortured to death in Cox’s Bazar
'Prompt action against any kind of child oppression'
Noakhali woman assault: 2 separate cases filed
Most Read News
Criminals take video of woman undressing her in Noakhali
Savlon hand sanitiser contains poisonous methanol, RAB raids ACI factory
Ex-Eden College Principal murder: Two maids to die
Prayer filed seeking arrest of former DUCSU VP Nur, 5 others
Rifat murder case: Death reference reaches HC
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
2 killed in Rohingya camp clash
Throat-slit body of woman, injured brother-in-law found
Revision petition claiming Sinha murder case illegal filed
Diplomats: Hasina champion of human security
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft