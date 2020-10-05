Govt to improve Jessore, Syedpur, Shah Makdum airports





The Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry has taken the project worth Tk 566 crore in this regard. The official sources said once the project is implemented, the management of ancillary activities including installation of asphalt concrete over-laying on runways and their lighting system will greatly improve to ensure safe take-off and landing.

As per project proposal sent by the Ministry of Aviation and Tourism to Planning Commission the project cost to the tune of Tk 456 crore will come from the government exchequer and the remaining Tk 113.35 crore from the Aviation Authority which will implement the project.

The project will soon come up for approval before the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) and then to be implemented between January 2021 and 2023.

Planning Commission member Shamima Nargis, said, "Runway surface asphalt concrete over-laying at Jessore, Syedpur and Shahmakhdum Airports will ensure safe flight and improve the quality of passenger services." she said.

Sources said that the main project components include asphalt concrete over-laying of 260 millimeter, 210 millimeter and 270 millimeter thickness on runways of Jessore, Syedpur and Shah Makhdum airports respectively.

Then come the upgrading of ground lighting (AGL) system of the airports and their aircraft hangers. Purchase of a modern fire extinguisher at higher capacity.

Shah Makhdum airport in Jessore and two others at Syedpur and Rajshahi are mainly domestic airports. Jessore Airport has been operating as a full-fledged airport for more 50 years.

At present, the airport handles an average of eight to nine passenger flights a day. The length of the runway in this airport is about 8,600 feet and the width is 180 feet. At present the lifespan of bituminous carpeting on runways is long over. Cracks have surfaced on runway surface all over.

Syedpur airport operates 14 to 15 flights a day. The length of its runway is 6,600 feet and the width 120 feet. The runway pavement at the airport, built almost four decades ago, is not suitable to sustain aircrafts load and cracks have developed on the runway.

The runway surface being severely damaged in the last few years is working over temporary repairs and maintenance. Similarly runway length of Shah Makhdum Airport is 6,600 feet and width is 120 feet. Its runway is also showing cracks.

At present, it handles four flights a day but the number of flights will increase soon. The life span of the airport runway is over after three decades of construction and it needs new carpeting as soon as possible. This project in question has been designed to take care of urgent repair and maintenance work, Shamima Nargis said.

















